Hailee Steinfeld stuns in miniskirt, cropped jacket at launch party
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen had his big moment earlier this month, winning the NFL MVP Award at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX.
This week, it was fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's turn to celebrate a major achievement.
Steinfeld held a star-studded launch party for her Angel Margarita cocktail brand which was created in partnership with Premium Beers Group.
Among the stars in attendance was activist, model, and New York Times bestselling poet Amanda Gorman, who became the first National Youth Poet Laureate and recited her iconic "The Hill We Climb" poem at Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration.
Gorman shared a look at Steinfeld's stellar look for the event which was a cropped suit jacket and matching tan skirt.
DJ JADABOO, who was spinning at the launch party, also shared a candid photo with Steinfeld from the event.
It looks like a great time was had.
Steinfeld, who has always been famous in her own right, endeared herself to NFL fans this season after going public with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and making her highly-anticipated red carpet debut after the season.
But with her new venture, it was her time to shine.
Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.
They had been quiet about their relationship and avoided public statements or many appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."
Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024.
