Hailee Steinfeld’s Valentine’s Day news without Josh Allen comes early with fire fit
Hailee Steinfeld had a huge week at the Super Bowl, and now she’s having another one after.
The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was with the newly crowned MVP at the NFL Honors 2025 event in New Orleans, Lousiana, where she wore a stunning black dress and flaunted her engagement ring in public for the first time while sharing a sweet kiss for all to see.
Then, on Super Bowl Sunday her big breast cancer awareness ad for Novartis ran with her wearing a stunning one-shoulder fit.
RELATED: Josh Allen has sweet Hailee Steinfeld BTS moment you might have missed
For this week, the 28-year-old Steinfeld had teased “something special” for Valentine’s Day announcement on her Beau Society newsletter. She even doubled down on it on Tuesday making this post saying, “So ready for this week’s issue…
The news, however, came early on social media pages on Wednesday with Steinfeld announcing “Angel Margarita,” her cocktail brand. The post quotes, “The main goal is reaching people and having this drink enter their lives and their homes. It’s always so exciting to put something onto the world that you feel passionate about.” She also wore a fire fit with that jacket and the ab-bearing top and jeans on.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld charms Buffalo Bills kids fans in never-before-seen adorable photo
Another promo photo of her with a different outfit also surfaced.
A press release came out confirming Steinfeld had created the partnership with Premium Beers Group.
"Margaritas have always been my go-to cocktail, so making a ready-to-drink version with high-quality ingredients that didn't compromise on taste was important to me," she said. "After visiting the Blue Agave fields inJaliscowith my partners Jordi and Rodrigo, I was inspired by the region. I am so proud of what we have created together and cannot wait for the world to try Angel Margarita."
Well, while her big announcement won’t be on Friday, we hope to learn more from her about it. Stay tuned.
