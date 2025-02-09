Hailee Steinfeld charms Buffalo Bills kids fans in never-before-seen adorable photo
Hailee Steinfeld was just as much as part of the conversation Thursday night at the NFL Honors 2025 when her fiancé and Buffalo Bills quarterback man Josh Allen won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.
Everyone was talking about the actress’s stunning dress and her engagement ring she showed off for the first time in public, and her special kiss with Allen when he won. He even called her out in his heartfelt speech and later on with his reflection post.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in never-before-seen backstage photos at NFL Honors
While Allen and Steinfeld aren’t out in public much, she certainly has been embraced by the Buffalo community as evident by her viral “Queen” billboard, and her Bills Mafia game day hangs, and her posing for a fan picture while shopping at a local Wegmans.
On Super Bowl Sunday, a new photo of her from March surfaced where she posed with two young Bills fans for an adorable moment.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wows in schoolgirl miniskirt fit in ad before Super Bowl 2025
What a cute picture and amazing gesture by Buffalo’s “Queen.”
While the season is over for Allen and the Bills, Steinfeld stars in a commercial about breast cancer that airs on Super Sunday. She also has her steamy movie Sinners to look forward to that releases on April 18, 2025. Oh, and a wedding to plan with Josh. She’s super busy, but it’s awesome to see her make time for fans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl