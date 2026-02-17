4-Foot-8 Simone Biles Makes Ilia Malinin Look Tall in Tippy-Toe Hug Olympic Greet
The Summer Olympics G.O.A.T. Simone Biles shared a moment with “Quad God” figure skater Ilia Malinin on The Today Show on Tuesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Even Biles made Malinin look tall when she gave him a hug.
The 21-year-old Malinin was set to be the star of the Milano Cortina Games, and while he did win a gold in the combined team competition, he choked away what usually would be an insurmountable lead for him in the free skate and fell off the podium in what was the most heartbreaking scene of the these Olympics.
Biles and Malinin have a moment
But even the 28-year-old, seven-time Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Biles thinks she can learn a few tricks from Malinin as the two got together. She said, “Teach me a thing or two. Teach me a double full! Teach me a quad!” She could be seen practicing in a very cool interaction between the two.
Biles’ height vs. Malinin’s
It was her hug of him where the 4-foot-8 Biles had to stand on her tippy toes for the only 5-foot-9 Malinin that really stood out.
Simone makes anyone look tall. Her NFL husband Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears is only 5-foot-11 and you can see the difference below.
Biles can sympathize with Malinin’s struggles
Maybe Biles can give Malinin some advice as he opened up about his struggles with mental health after his Olympic disappointment, and Biles has battled her own mental demons when she took a break in 2021 during the Games in Tokyo where she didn’t return until 2023.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.