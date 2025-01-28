Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts tan-lines in strapless yellow minidress
Draya Michele continues to slay after just turning 40.
The model, influencer and star of Basketball Wives is dating 22-year-old Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green. With her steamy looks like her most recent skimpy one-piece bathing suit, and her “Tweaker” bend the corner fit, it’s easy to see how she can land a man the same age as her son.
For her latest fire look, Draya takes it pool side in a sun-hot strapless yellow dress where she’s showing off those tan lines form that bathing suit.
She’s definitely making 40 look like 20. Michele just turned the big 4-0 on January 23 and got a shoutout Green.
It’s also been a great year for Green who signed a three-year, $106 million contract extension with Houston, and is averaging 21.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the surprising 30-14 Rockets.
Michele and Green began dating in August 2023 and haven’t slowed down despite the age gap and scrutiny.
Draya has 9.4 million followers on Instagram alone. Tan line revealing minidress fits like these are a good reason why.
Here are a few more of her other stunning fits for you to enjoy:
