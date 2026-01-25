Bo Nix’s Projected Return Timeline Reported After Undergoing Ankle Surgery

Bo Nix suffered a heartbreaking season-ending injury during last weekend’s divisional playoff game when he broke his ankle. He will miss the Broncos–Patriots AFC championship game on Sunday because of the injury.

Jarrett Stidham, who hasn’t started since 2023, will start in Nix’s place on Sunday to give Denver a chance at reaching the Super Bowl.

Nix underwent his surgery last Tuesday, which went well. He wrote a heartwarming message to Broncos fans after the surgery. So, what does the quarterback’s recovery timeline look like?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Nix is expected to recover for three-to-four months, or 12 to 16 weeks. This should set Nix up to be ready for this summer’s workouts and training camp. He has to stay off of his ankle for “quite a while,” though, which might be the most difficult part of his recovery journey.

The good news is that Nix’s ankle had limited ligament damage and no joint surface damage, Rapoport added, which would’ve resulted in a more severe and intense recovery timeline. Despite the bad timing of Nix’s injury, it could be a lot worse in regards to the type of damage his ankle suffered.

