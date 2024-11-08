The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles' fire-red boots make hubby Jonathan Owens unnoticeable courtside

The GOAT gymnast and her Chicago Bears safety husband sat courtside for the Bulls game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Her fit won the night.

Matthew Graham

Aug 30, 2024" Simone Biles reacts after throwing out the first pitch. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

If Simone Biles was trying to cause a distraction, mission accomplished.

After her plea to President Joe Biden went viral, the GOAT American Olympic gymnast and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, attended the Chicago Bulls game against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards and the Wolves won the game 135-119, but Biles won the night with her sequin-lined, fire-red knee-high boots that really popped with her all-black ensemble completed with a Chanel purse.

The 27 year old has been unwinding with the completion of her Gold Over America Tour, yes GOAT for short, by getting pampered by Owns with champagne in bed and documenting her hilarious boozy brunch.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles in her custom jersey to celebrate the end of the Gold Over America Tour / Simone Biles/Instagram

The Chicago Bulls Twitter account captured the A-list Chicago power couple snuggling courtside with the caption, "We got a GOAT and a Bear in the house 🐻🥇"

The pair were each gifted their own custom Bulls jersey by Benny the Bull.

Assuming Biles sticks around to watch her husband's game this weekend against the New England Patriots, maybe some fly burnt orange boots will be showcased.

Matthew Graham
