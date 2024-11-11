The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shows off viral 'College GameDay' boots fit at LSU game

The LSU Tigers gymnast and influencer won the day with her fantastic look, which was about the only thing that went right in Death Valley after an Alabama disaster.

Matthew Graham

May 23, 2024; Livvy Dunne attending the Pittsburgh Pirates game
May 23, 2024; Livvy Dunne attending the Pittsburgh Pirates game / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Livvy Dunne had a much better weekend than the LSU Tigers football team, who got destroyed in Death Valley by their hated rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide, 42-13.

Paul Finebaum didn't mince words, describing it as "one of the most embarrassing performances." On the flip side, the LSU gymnast and social media influencer crushed her appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" with boyfriend Paul Skenes, former LSU baseball star and now Pittsburgh Pirates flame-throwing phenom.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's jaw-dropping pregame fit no one saw before 'College GameDay'

Per usual, when the LSU power couple hangs together, Dunne always takes center stage, and the 22-year-old brand powerhouse didn't disappoint in a denim miniskirt (in honor of Gabby Thomas' Daisy Dukes possibly?), and knee-high black boots with a matching sleeveless form-fitting top.

Dunne took to Snapchat to flex her look and document her fun-filled day at the game, minus the final result of course. She culminated the entire Snapchat dump with "love the tigz" with an LSU-gold heart emoji, which is true school spirit since she posted well after the blowout loss.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Dunne is a cup half-full kind of gal, and other highlights included awkwardly hanging with her own cutout, adorably cuddling with her boyfriend Skenes, hanging out with her LSU buddies, and generally having a great college super-senior Saturday, since this of course is her last year as a Tiger.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

RELATED: Livvy Dunne soaks up the sun in a yellow bikini on her 'day off'

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Needless to say that Dunne is making it a point to savor her last run in college. Now that she's a multi-millionaire who's doing noble things like buying her mom a dream beach house, unlike the LSU college football team, she's never losing.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Uh oh: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game

Livin’ the dream: Livvy Dunne miniskirt, cowboy boots fit sets ‘Gameday’ on fire

…on the mat too: Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastics routine

Oopsie: Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit

Trophy wife: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman’s stunning look outclasses WS trophy

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion