Livvy Dunne shows off viral 'College GameDay' boots fit at LSU game
Livvy Dunne had a much better weekend than the LSU Tigers football team, who got destroyed in Death Valley by their hated rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide, 42-13.
Paul Finebaum didn't mince words, describing it as "one of the most embarrassing performances." On the flip side, the LSU gymnast and social media influencer crushed her appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" with boyfriend Paul Skenes, former LSU baseball star and now Pittsburgh Pirates flame-throwing phenom.
Per usual, when the LSU power couple hangs together, Dunne always takes center stage, and the 22-year-old brand powerhouse didn't disappoint in a denim miniskirt (in honor of Gabby Thomas' Daisy Dukes possibly?), and knee-high black boots with a matching sleeveless form-fitting top.
Dunne took to Snapchat to flex her look and document her fun-filled day at the game, minus the final result of course. She culminated the entire Snapchat dump with "love the tigz" with an LSU-gold heart emoji, which is true school spirit since she posted well after the blowout loss.
Dunne is a cup half-full kind of gal, and other highlights included awkwardly hanging with her own cutout, adorably cuddling with her boyfriend Skenes, hanging out with her LSU buddies, and generally having a great college super-senior Saturday, since this of course is her last year as a Tiger.
Needless to say that Dunne is making it a point to savor her last run in college. Now that she's a multi-millionaire who's doing noble things like buying her mom a dream beach house, unlike the LSU college football team, she's never losing.
