Jordan Chiles flexes tattoos and ‘new season’ leotard in various poses
It’s been an incredible year for Jordan Chiles, but she’s getting ready for next season already.
Chiles was a member of the gold medal USA Gymnastics team in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris — as well as a silver medalist in team in Tokyo 2020. She unfortunately lost her bronze medal from 2024 in the controversy after women's individual floor exercise after a coach's appeal was ruled improper by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Despite that setback, it’s been a banner year that also saw her and the likes of teammate Simone Biles on the “Gold Over America Tour” where she showed off a booty dance in Boston, then channeled her inner Beyoncé with her teammates in Houston, and had fun with Biles for some epic photo booth pics.
She also slayed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in a one-piece where she flexed a gymnastics leap.
Now, Chiles is flaunting in her leotard in various poses on Instagram as she’s ready to get back on the mat, “new season loading.”
She’s also showing off her arm tattoos and next-level nails there. The socks, though, wouldn’t be allowed for competition.
Chiles was named after Michael Jordan and it should be a big new season for the 23-year-old gymnast from Oregon.
