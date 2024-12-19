The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles flexes tattoos and ‘new season’ leotard in various poses

The Olympic gold medalist gymnast shows off a bright look as she prepares for another season on the mat.

Matt Ryan

American olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles waits on the field before a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory
American olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles waits on the field before a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s been an incredible year for Jordan Chiles, but she’s getting ready for next season already.

Chiles was a member of the gold medal USA Gymnastics team in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris — as well as a silver medalist in team in Tokyo 2020. She unfortunately lost her bronze medal from 2024 in the controversy after women's individual floor exercise after a coach's appeal was ruled improper by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Despite that setback, it’s been a banner year that also saw her and the likes of teammate Simone Biles on the “Gold Over America Tour” where she showed off a booty dance in Boston, then channeled her inner Beyoncé with her teammates in Houston, and had fun with Biles for some epic photo booth pics.

RELATED: Simone Biles, hubby Jonathan Owens do tush push handshake before Bears game

She also slayed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in a one-piece where she flexed a gymnastics leap.

Now, Chiles is flaunting in her leotard in various poses on Instagram as she’s ready to get back on the mat, “new season loading.”

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

She’s also showing off her arm tattoos and next-level nails there. The socks, though, wouldn’t be allowed for competition.

Chiles was named after Michael Jordan and it should be a big new season for the 23-year-old gymnast from Oregon.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit

Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne

New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits

Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner

Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion