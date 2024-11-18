The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles' lingerie gown steals show at Ebony Power 100 Gala

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles waked the red carpet at the Ebony Power 100 Gala and stole the show with her head-turning lingerie-inspired gown.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

US gymnastics star Jordan Chiles has been crushing 2024. The Olympic champion dealt with the bronze medal controversy at the Paris Olympic Games, but has continued to thrive as the saga plays out.

Chiles has been announced as a rookie model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, was gifted a Chanel bag from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has been delivering stunning looks at Houston Rockets games in recent weeks.

Oh, and she was also in the "Gold Over America Tour" rocking must-see leotards and showcasing her skills on the mats with gymnastics like Olympic champion teammates Simone Biles and Jade Carey.

MORE: Jordan Chiles flaunts crop-top sass on Houston Rockets' center court

This weekend, Chiles was back at it with a head-turning look that stole the show at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles.

Chiles rocked a stunning gown that featured a lingerie corset.

Jordan Chiles, Ebony Power 100 Gala dress
Screenshot via Ebony Magazine/Instagram
Jordan Chiles, Ebony Power 100 Gala dress
Screenshot via Ebony Magazine/Instagram

MORE: Jordan Chiles flaunts stunning gold leotard in mirror selfie

Jordan Chiles, Ebony Power 100 Gala dress
Screenshot via Ebony Magazine/Instagram
Jordan Chiles, Ebony Power 100 Gala dress
Screenshot via Ebony Magazine/Instagram

You can't deliver much more of a confident statement than that.

She is HER.

Chiles will be featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside teammate Suni Lee. It's a group that is going to make a major impact when the issue is released.

Jordan Chiles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

"This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports," SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said.

"They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”

It will be exciting to see what Chiles does next.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Gamer: Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Horns… Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions

Knockout: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion