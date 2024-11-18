Jordan Chiles' lingerie gown steals show at Ebony Power 100 Gala
US gymnastics star Jordan Chiles has been crushing 2024. The Olympic champion dealt with the bronze medal controversy at the Paris Olympic Games, but has continued to thrive as the saga plays out.
Chiles has been announced as a rookie model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, was gifted a Chanel bag from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has been delivering stunning looks at Houston Rockets games in recent weeks.
Oh, and she was also in the "Gold Over America Tour" rocking must-see leotards and showcasing her skills on the mats with gymnastics like Olympic champion teammates Simone Biles and Jade Carey.
This weekend, Chiles was back at it with a head-turning look that stole the show at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles.
Chiles rocked a stunning gown that featured a lingerie corset.
You can't deliver much more of a confident statement than that.
She is HER.
Chiles will be featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside teammate Suni Lee. It's a group that is going to make a major impact when the issue is released.
"This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports," SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said.
"They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
It will be exciting to see what Chiles does next.
