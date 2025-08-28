Kay Adams gloats after Dallas Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to Packers
The Dallas Cowboys traded superstar defender Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster deal on Thursday afternoon. The news left Cowboys Nation in shambles, but not everyone was feeling down.
Sports personality Kay Adams, who hosts the Up & Adams Show, couldn't wait to get on camera to gloat about the news.
Adams, who actually grew up a Chicago Bears fan, jokingly dubbed herself the "Green Bay Packers Fan GM," and has been campaigning online for the Packers to trade for the perennial All-Pro.
As soon as the deal was official, Adams hopped on camera to share her immediate thoughts.
"I could kiss you on the forehead for doing, for knowing this is the right time, the right piece," Adams said. "The right *chefs kiss* to take you right where you need to be... You know you're a Super Bowl team.
"Now you have a dominant defensive place that is going to take you exactly where you need to go, Lombardi Land. Guys, we did it."
There are only so many ways that you can say, "PAIN," but here we are. You know it's bad when rival fans are gloating on the Packers' behalf. At least Micah got paid.
It's time for Cowboys Nation to turn the chapter on the Parsons era and gear up for Game 1 of the Brian Schottenheimer era in just one week.
