SI

Packers Fan Follows Through With Kay Adams Tattoo Promise After Micah Parsons Trade

Fans will go to unreal lengths to manifest good fortune for their favorite team.

Mike McDaniel

NFL media personality Kay Adams had a Packers fan get a tattoo of her after Micah Parsons landed in Green Bay.
NFL media personality Kay Adams had a Packers fan get a tattoo of her after Micah Parsons landed in Green Bay. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

As rumors swirled around Micah Parsons's future in Dallas, trade destinations came to the forefront, which his eventual team— Packers—coming out on top in the sweepstakes for one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

NFL media personality Kay Adams, the host of the Up & Adams show for FanDuel, was all over the Parsons news on her daily talk show. It was the story of the NFL during training camp, and Adams had plenty of coverage as the idea of trading Parsons became more realistic, including interviews with Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love where she hinted at the idea.

One Packers fan, while undoubtedly watching Adams's show, posted on social media that he would get a tattoo of Adams if she "helped get Parsons" to the Packers.

The fan, named Nico Cuevas, followed through on his social media post when Parsons was traded to Green Bay, and proved it with a picture on social media. Adams was speechless.

"Nico, I don't know what to say," Adams said on her show upon seeing the tattoo. "I'm surrounded by men who don't commit to anything. This is the most commitment I've seen out of a man in my purview in a long time. I appreciate that."

Fandom knows no bounds.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL