Packers Fan Follows Through With Kay Adams Tattoo Promise After Micah Parsons Trade
As rumors swirled around Micah Parsons's future in Dallas, trade destinations came to the forefront, which his eventual team— Packers—coming out on top in the sweepstakes for one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.
NFL media personality Kay Adams, the host of the Up & Adams show for FanDuel, was all over the Parsons news on her daily talk show. It was the story of the NFL during training camp, and Adams had plenty of coverage as the idea of trading Parsons became more realistic, including interviews with Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love where she hinted at the idea.
One Packers fan, while undoubtedly watching Adams's show, posted on social media that he would get a tattoo of Adams if she "helped get Parsons" to the Packers.
The fan, named Nico Cuevas, followed through on his social media post when Parsons was traded to Green Bay, and proved it with a picture on social media. Adams was speechless.
"Nico, I don't know what to say," Adams said on her show upon seeing the tattoo. "I'm surrounded by men who don't commit to anything. This is the most commitment I've seen out of a man in my purview in a long time. I appreciate that."
Fandom knows no bounds.