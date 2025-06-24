Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia credits mom Vanessa for stunning white grown-up fit
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant is now a college graduate from the University of Southern California, and a blossoming professional model. She credits her mom with her sense of fashion as seen in her latest fit that she modeled.
The 22-year-old Natalia is very close to her mom Vanessa Bryant, who she looks a lot alike, and her two sisters, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6. She’s been seen recently going cowgirl twins with mom for a Beyoncé concert, and in New York with her sisters where WNBA star Angel Reese towered over them in an epic photo, and then in Central Park where she flashed her smile in a casual look with the family dog.
Natalia is fresh off getting her degree in film from USC on a day she wowed in a white dress and had a tribute to dad on her stole.
She’s been modeling for a while now, and definitely has a sense of fashion she credits her mom with as she told V Magazine.
“Growing up, my style inspiration was my mom because she has such a natural ability to put together outfits and really has an eye for fashion. Watching her get ready for events or even day-to-day life, she showed me how much individuality and confidence goes into one’s personal style,” she said.
Natalia also shared her latest professional shots in a stunning white grown-up fit.
Vanessa commented as well, “Awe! Nani! I love you! You look so beautiful mamacita! ❤️😘”
That says it all.
This definitely isn’t the last we’ve heard from Natalia Bryant in the fashion world.
