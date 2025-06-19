Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts stunning beach fit in glam photo
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter continues to amaze with her stunning fits, but the latest photo of her is really perfect.
Natalia, 22, just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. On graduation day she got a big kiss from mom Vanessa while she wore a beautiful white dress with a tribute to dad on her stole, and even had a touching gesture from Jeanie Buss.
Afterward, she posed in a preppy fit for her professional modeling career, and then took a break with a family trip with mom and her two sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, to New York City where they took in a WNBA game where Natalia chopped it up with French Open champion Coco Gauff, and in Central Park here Natalia flashed the perfect smile in her jeans fit.
After all that and a Father’s Day without her dad where Natalia had a one-emoji post of her dad as a sweet tribute, she showed off a beautiful black and white photo of her looking so grown up now.
What an amazingly beautiful shot of Natalia.
How time flies. It seems like just yesterday 15 years ago almost on the exact day Kobe won his fifth NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers and Natalia with sister Gigi and mom celebrated with dad. Somewhere he’s still smiling down just as big seeing her today.
