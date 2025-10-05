The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia stuns in all-black fit that mom Vanessa adores

The 22-year-old model hits up Paris Fashion Week in another stunning look.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant’s model tour continued with Paris Fashion Week and another amazing fit that mom Vanessa Bryant adored as well.

The 22-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa just graduated in the spring from the Unviersity of Southern California with a degree in film where she wowed in her white dress and had a sweet moment with mom.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

While in college, Natalia also worked as a professional model and stunned at events like the Vanity Fair Oscars Party where both mom and good friend Ciara gushed over her dress.

Speaking of Ciara, the recording artist and the up-and-coming model Natalia posed together at New York Fashion Week in matching looks, and then Natalia headed off to Milan Fashion Week where she stunning in a side-by-side photo with modeling legend Naomi Campbell.

In her most recent fit, Natalia rocked the black dress from Paris at the Tiffany & Co. event.

Mom would post a few of her favorite photos from the event of Natalia and set it to Taylor Swift’s new “Opalite” song from her album “Life of a Showgirl”.

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Natalia Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia and her 43-year-old mom are super close and have been seen together with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, at Dodgers games recently. They’ll likely surface again during the MLB playoffs to watch their favorite MLB team.

Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

