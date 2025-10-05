Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia stuns in all-black fit that mom Vanessa adores
Natalia Bryant’s model tour continued with Paris Fashion Week and another amazing fit that mom Vanessa Bryant adored as well.
The 22-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa just graduated in the spring from the Unviersity of Southern California with a degree in film where she wowed in her white dress and had a sweet moment with mom.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant amazed at daughter Natalia’s modeling princess look in Italy
While in college, Natalia also worked as a professional model and stunned at events like the Vanity Fair Oscars Party where both mom and good friend Ciara gushed over her dress.
Speaking of Ciara, the recording artist and the up-and-coming model Natalia posed together at New York Fashion Week in matching looks, and then Natalia headed off to Milan Fashion Week where she stunning in a side-by-side photo with modeling legend Naomi Campbell.
In her most recent fit, Natalia rocked the black dress from Paris at the Tiffany & Co. event.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Mom would post a few of her favorite photos from the event of Natalia and set it to Taylor Swift’s new “Opalite” song from her album “Life of a Showgirl”.
Natalia and her 43-year-old mom are super close and have been seen together with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, at Dodgers games recently. They’ll likely surface again during the MLB playoffs to watch their favorite MLB team.
