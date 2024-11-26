Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia found in can’t-miss ‘Where’s Waldo’ fit
Natalia Bryant has dropped a lot of fits lately on her social channels. Her latest Thanksgiving week look is another can’t-miss one — literally.
Natalia is the oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and is a film student at USC and a model with looks just like her mom Vanessa.
The 21-year-old has been crushing her outfits lately like her low-cut fire-red dress, her daring naughty Halloween costume, and her shoestring tank top drop.
In her latest look, Natalia looks like something out of a Where’s Waldo book with her striped red and white top and her jeans.
Now that’s a look to be found in.
The Where’s Waldo books of course are the famous books illustrator Martin Handford made starting in 1987 where you have to find this Waldo character wearing a red and white striped shirt in a sea of other distracting images. His outfit looks just like Natalia’s, except with a cane, glasses, and beanie on.
Unlike Waldo, Natalia certainly stands out with her outfit.
Natalia is on her break from USC and likely at home with mom and sisters Bianca, 7, and Capri, 4. She certainly won’t be hard to miss around the house in this latest fit.
