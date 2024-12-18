Landry Kiffin reveals stunning miniskirt fuzzy fit thanks to dad Lane’s NYC gift
Landry Kiffin went on an epic New York City birthday shopping spree, and now we know one of the fits she got and it’s stunning.
The daughter of Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin has had an epic 20th birthday from her extremely low-cut fit she wore, to upstaging dad with mom Layla with sassy looks, and now a New York City trip dad promised her where she first wore a bright green jacket and beanie while holding shopping bags.
Lane happened to see how much his daughter was buying and zinged her with a hilarious Instagram post about her spending habits.
Landry revealed one of her new fits on TikTok in a miniskirt, boots, and a furry hat for another winning look by the coach’s daughter.
Landry never fails to amaze with her fit game. She’s been a bright spot for the team all season with her various looks on game day, and her heartfelt moments with dad.
She was able to take this birthday trip with Lane because the Rebels just missed the College Football Playoff and don’t play until the Gator Bowl on January 1.
Dad’s certainly paying for not making the playoffs in more ways than one.
