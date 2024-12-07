Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry’s dazzling minidress topped by sparkly ab-revealing top
Who needs the playoffs for the Ole Miss Rebels when you have Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin at the school dropping her biggest bombshell look of the season — it’s already a win.
The 19-year-old sophomore at Ole Miss has been a bright spot for the team all season with her looks like this polka-dot game day cocktail dress, and her Rebels pride mirror selfie, and most recently, her jaw-dropping low-cut red dress for formal.
She’s also dad’s No. 1 fan. The two were seen after a big win this season sharing a heartfelt hug. After all, Landry was the one who convinced Lane to stay and coach the Rebels.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top, Ole Miss custom jacket
Landry took to TikTok to make a video dancing to a version of “Last Christmas” with some friends while wearing a stunning minidress topped by sparkly ab-revealing top for the winner of the season.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s surprising reaction to daughter Presley choosing USC
Touchdown, Ole Miss wins.
Ole Miss may indeed make the playoffs — with all Lane’s lobbying — but the Rebels already chalked a big “W” in Landry’s latest look.
