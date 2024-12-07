The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry’s dazzling minidress topped by sparkly ab-revealing top

The Ole Miss sophomore daughter of the Rebels football coach just won the season with her latest fit.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin calls timeout against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Who needs the playoffs for the Ole Miss Rebels when you have Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin at the school dropping her biggest bombshell look of the season — it’s already a win.

The 19-year-old sophomore at Ole Miss has been a bright spot for the team all season with her looks like this polka-dot game day cocktail dress, and her Rebels pride mirror selfie, and most recently, her jaw-dropping low-cut red dress for formal.

She’s also dad’s No. 1 fan. The two were seen after a big win this season sharing a heartfelt hug. After all, Landry was the one who convinced Lane to stay and coach the Rebels.

Landry took to TikTok to make a video dancing to a version of “Last Christmas” with some friends while wearing a stunning minidress topped by sparkly ab-revealing top for the winner of the season.

Touchdown, Ole Miss wins.

Ole Miss may indeed make the playoffs — with all Lane’s lobbying — but the Rebels already chalked a big “W” in Landry’s latest look.

Matt Ryan
