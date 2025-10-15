Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry hates LSU bf Whit Weeks drastic hairdo makeover
Landry Kiffin has been spending a lot of time with her new boyfriend Whit Weeks since they hard launched their relationship the week her dad’s Ole Miss Rebels team played Weeks’ LSU Tigers. She hated watching what the LSU linebacker did to his hair, however.
The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss coach caused a big stir not only for her relationship announcement, but seeing her in an LSU T-shirt followed by a Whit Weeks custom dress on game day when she also goes to the University of Mississippi. She did alter her dress before kickoff, however, and had an epic celebration dance and hug with dad after the Rebels beat the Tigers.
Last weekend, though, she decided to go watch Weeks and LSU play in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, instead of the the Ole Miss home game. Lane even got emotional when she was shown on TV in the SEC rival stadium.
Weeks would share some photos from over the weekend of the couple together where he kept his LSU loyalty, and then Landry just posted a new TikTok video looking horrified as Weeks chops off his hair with a razor.
Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see the aftermath, but Weeks is known for that long hair.
She’ll get over it in a “few days,” don’t worry Whit.
