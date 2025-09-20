Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry upstages Ole Miss-Tulane game with blue dress
Lane Kiffin has the Ole Miss Rebels rolling heading into Saturday’s game against the Tulane Green Wave. His daughter Landry always has a winning day with her fits. For the Rebels’ home game of undefeated, Landry already upstaged it with her blue dress TikTok video.
Landry, 20, who goes to Ole Miss as a student, has had many game-day winners like her cocktail polka-dot dress last season, and her white-out look posing with mom Layla Kiffin for the season opener this year.
She also has a great relationship with dad as he regularly appears in her TikToks like the time she made fun of her own spending habits, as well as in his Instagram posts like this one on Friday.
Whatever her mood was, she crushed her blue dress for a sorority party in this video.
And with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sister who also rocked a different blue dress.
Once again Landry stunned with that look.
Landry is one of three kids Lane has with reconciled wife Layla with Presley, 18, who is off in college as a USC Trojans volleyball player, and Knox, 16, who recently scored his first touchdown as a quarterback for Oxford High in Mississippi where he hit the Shedeur Sanders celebration.
Saturday will be rocking’ at the ‘Sip, but Landry already won the weekend with her dress. Dad hopes his team can do the same.
