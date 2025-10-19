Lane Kiffin is all smiles with wife Layla, son Knox despite Ole Miss loss to Georgia
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels had quite the battle in a top 10 matchup at the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, but came up just short in a 43-35 thriller. After the game, he had family to support him including his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin who made the trip from Mississippi to support him.
Ole Miss was 6-0 heading into the showdown with Georgia, but still has its playoff hopes very much alive.
Lane and Layla’s oldest daughter Landry also made the trip to Athens, Georgia, a week after she betrayed dad and the Rebels to attend her boyfriend Whit Weeks’ LSU Tigers game. On Saturday, she rocked her polka-dot dress and was all Ole Miss.
Layla traveled after staying back to watch their son Knox’s high school football game in Oxford where he threw the game-winning pass in overtime. She rocked some elite Ole Miss cowboy boots with her Rebels fit for the game.
After the loss, she along with Knox and other family posed with the coach.
At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about: Family.
Next week, the Rebels have another big road game at the Oklahoma Sooners where no doubt Lane will have Layla and his kids’ support again.
