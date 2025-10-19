The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin is all smiles with wife Layla, son Knox despite Ole Miss loss to Georgia

It was a tough loss for the coach and the Rebels, but he won after the game with his family by his side.

Matt Ryan

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels had quite the battle in a top 10 matchup at the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, but came up just short in a 43-35 thriller. After the game, he had family to support him including his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin who made the trip from Mississippi to support him.

Ole Miss was 6-0 heading into the showdown with Georgia, but still has its playoff hopes very much alive.

Lane and Layla’s oldest daughter Landry also made the trip to Athens, Georgia, a week after she betrayed dad and the Rebels to attend her boyfriend Whit Weeks’ LSU Tigers game. On Saturday, she rocked her polka-dot dress and was all Ole Miss.

Landry Kiffin and friends
Landry at the Georgia game / Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Layla traveled after staying back to watch their son Knox’s high school football game in Oxford where he threw the game-winning pass in overtime. She rocked some elite Ole Miss cowboy boots with her Rebels fit for the game.

Layla Kiffin and Knox Kiffin
Layla at Knox’s game at Oxford High / Layla Kiffin/Instagram

After the loss, she along with Knox and other family posed with the coach.

At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about: Family.

Next week, the Rebels have another big road game at the Oklahoma Sooners where no doubt Lane will have Layla and his kids’ support again.

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

