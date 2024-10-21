WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Ripped for Dress Choice at Lynx-Liberty Game 5
The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx, 67-62, in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday night to win their first championship. While it was a thrilling final game of a huge a year for the league, there was some controversy down the stretch with some tough calls against the Lynx that even had LeBron James sounding off.
While Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasted the refs in her postgame press conference, fans and media blasted WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for the dress that she chose to wear to the game. In case you missed it, it featured the New York City skyline.
That dress and the bad calls, as well as a questionable tweet by the league, had many people claiming the WNBA really wanted New York to win.
