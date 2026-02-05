Lindsey Vonn Workout Video Proves She’s Ready to Complete Her Olympic Comeback

Lindsey Vonn ruptured her ACL in a crash at a race less than a week ago. As she was airlifted to a Swiss hospital, people worried her Olympic comeback was over, but on Tuesday she allayed those concerns saying that she still intended to compete at the Milan Cortina Games.

Then on Thursday morning, a day before the opening cermony, Vonn posted a video of herself working out set to Andy Grammer's "Don't Give Up On Me." She's squatting with multiple plates. She's hopping up and down really quickly. She's jumping and sliding side to side. She's even kicking a ball.

It's the kind of video you watch knowing she tore her ACL six days ago that really makes you wonder what all the fuss is about when basketball and football players miss entire seasons with the same injury.

After seeing this it also makes you wonder if skiing down a hill on that same torn ACL will seem more or less incredible. Vonn is clearly channeling some superhuman willpower here to just make it to the gate on Saturday and beyond.

Quite simply, this is incredibly badass. Whether she medals at the 2026 Winter Games—which would make her the oldest alpine skier to ever do so—or not doesn't even matter for her legend at this point. She came back. She fell down and got seriously hurt and she just stood up, shook it off, got on a plane, worked out and then went out there and completed her comeback.

It may not be the ending she wanted, but it's one no one is going to forget.

