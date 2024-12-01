Livvy Dunne ditches hometown for NYC in knee-high boots, black leather coat
Livvy Dunne had an epic week home in New Jersey, but she took on New York City next and slayed the Big Apple in yet another stunning fit.
The fifth-year LSU gymnast returned home for Thanksgiving where she was even more active than ever on social media all week with sister Julz Dunne. While there, Livvy dropped a makeup-free look, followed by a “morning” selfie with a girl next door vibe, and then she ”cooked” up a fantastic black miniskirt fit while making some mac ‘n cheese in the kitchen. Even mega influencer and friend Grace Boor had a “spicy” comment on Dunne’s photos.
Before heading back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for school and practice to help the Lady Tigers defend its national gymnastics championship, the 22-year-old athlete and influencer hit up NYC where she posted another all-black fit stunner in some knee-high boots, black stockings, and a black leather coat.
She also had to blow a bubble to complete the picture.
Dunne was also away from boyfriend Paul Skenes all week — the two have been inseparable since his Pittsburgh Pirates season ended with Dunne upstaging his biggest moments.
Whatever she’s doing in NYC, she certainly will stand out in her latest all-black fit winner.
