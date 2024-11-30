Livvy Dunne’s ‘spicy’ fit with sister Julz gives Grace Boor FOMO
Livvy Dunne is living it up while back home with sister Julz Dunne and her family in New Jersey.
The fifth-year LSU gymnastics senior is enjoying her vacation away from the hard practices, and also away from her man Paul Skenes after much time spent together since his Pittsburgh Pirates season ended.
The 22-year-old Livvy has shown us a cozy, makeup-free selfie, as well as a “morning” girl next door look since since been home. She’s also “cooked” up a sensational look in a miniskirt while making some delicious-looking mac ‘n cheese.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has makeup fail thanks to LSU gymnastics teammate
On top of that, she’s been posing and making videos with older sister Julz, including this photo where Livvy showed off her toned legs sitting beside her.
Dunne’s friend and mega influencer Grace Boor also took noticed to Livvy’s photos and commented on the caption that said, “what u bringing to the table?” with the reply, “I’ll bring the spicy margs 🌶️.” She definitely had FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out).
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s flirtatious pose with SI Swimsuit legend at LSU game
“Spicy” is when Livvy and Boor get together and almost melted the internet with their stunning pictures.
We do know Livvy likes things spicy as well with her crab boil takedowns in Louisiana.
Livvy is clearly enjoying some much-needed time off in her busy life with her sister Julz and family.
