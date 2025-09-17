Livvy Dunne drops jaws in Daisy Dukes, custom Skenes boots at boyfriend’s poor outing
Livvy Dunne has rocked some head-turning fits lately, but her latest look while rooting on boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes takes the cake.
The 22-year-old Dunne just crushed her ab-revealing fit at the Video Music Awards with sister Julz Dunne, and had fun dancing in the crowd at the US Open, and melted the streets of NYC for New York Fashion Week.
After a weekend of partying at LSU where she received her baller SEC Championship ring and rocked a jaw-dropping gold minidress for the Tigers football game vs. the Florida Gators, Dunne was back in Pittsburgh for Skenes’zsxai8 game.
While the usually solid Skenes had a bad day on the mound for the Pirates going just 3.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs, his girlfriend Dunne absolutely crushed in Daisy Dukes and Skenes boots.
Maybe Skenes got distracted on the mound a bit?
Where will Livvy Dunne be next and what will she be wearing? Whatever it is, it will be hard to top her look on Tuesday for Skenes’ game.
