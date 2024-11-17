Livvy Dunne’s jaw-dropping balance beam ‘stretch’ moves in leotard
Livvy Dunne is working hard to help LSU defend its first-ever gymnastics national championship.
While the viral fifth-year senior is famous as an influencer with over 13 million followers and her viral brand deals like her odd drugstore gymnastics ad for Jake Paul, or her bootylicious pink athleisure fit Instagram spot, she’s also proving she’s a heck of a gymnast.
The 22-year-old Dunne has already shown off incredibly “hard” gymnastics moves, as well as a whirling dervish set of twirls. Now, she’s showing off her “stretch” routine on the balance beam. In her latest TikTok video, Dunne says, “a bit of a stretch,” and then goes through a crazy set of moves all in her leotard.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slyly burns buddy Jake Paul with Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders praise
RELATED: Sunisa Lee steps out in black leather jacket for major Christian Dior haul
She’s very flexible. How would boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes rate those moves after she mocked his? Probably a perfect 10.
After winning the title last year, Dunne looks ready to join teammates like Aleah Finnegan, who clinched the national title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to start their title defense on January 3. It won’t be a “stretch” to say Dunne will be highly followed all season long.
