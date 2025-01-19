Livvy Dunne flexes insane abs in sizzling crop-top bathroom selfie pre-LSU meet
Livvy Dunne mourned the ban of TikTok on Saturday by trolling herself with the perfect joke. She then took to Snapchat to flex her perfect abs.
The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast has built a brand empire on social media with a large 8 million chunk of those followers on TikTok. While the United States and President Trump figure out what’s next — if anything — Dunne is using her other platforms to get her sizzling selfies out there.
Dunne is coming off her third impressive performance of the defending national champion Lady Tigers’ season with a clutch score on the floor for Friday’s SEC opener for No. 2 LSU vs. No. 7 Florida. She then did a match recap on her Snap channel of 2.3 million followers, but her morning ab-flexing, crop-top wearing selfie on meet day certainly stood out.
She definitely works out.
Dunne does put her body through so much with all the tumbling and crazy double backflip maneuvers as evident by her bruised-up body in another selfie.
She also posted a casual T-shirt mirror bathroom selfie.
While Dunne is adjusting to life without TikTok for now, no doubt the stunning selfies like these will continue to drop on her other platforms.
