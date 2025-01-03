Livvy Dunne flexes shiny LSU purple leotard selfie glamming for Iowa State meet
The calendar flipped to 2025 and Livvy Dunne and the Lady Tigers took center stage to defend their national championship.
Dunne, 22, graduated from LSU in December and flexed her insanely high GPA while rocking a white-hot minidress underneath her gown.
She returned to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as a graduate student and flexed a “white dazzler” leotard on meet day Friday after showing off her impressive gymnastics skills on the uneven bars and balance beam.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU gymnastics flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Before Friday’s season opening meet vs. the Iowa State Cyclones and the unveiling of the school’s first-ever gymnastics national championship banner, Dunne did what she does best: slayed a selfie. The viral gymnast flexed her shiny LSU purple leotard in the locker room before competing and said, “let’s geaux.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne receives most touching fan note while sleeping on flight back to LSU
Dunne certainly looks ready for the season. There’s also a sick LSU Tigers boombox there in the background.
The fifth-year athlete showed she’s more than just a pretty leotard in the team’s showcase event last month where she had a nearly flawless floor routine.
Dunne is in her final season and is a beloved teammate. No matter how much she competes this season, she will always be the center of attention with selfies like these.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing