Livvy Dunne receives most touching fan note while sleeping on flight back to LSU
Livvy Dunne headed back to school at LSU to help the Lady Tigers defend their first-ever national championship, but on the way she received the most unexpected fan message while on the plane.
Dunne, 22, just graduated with her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA but returns as a grad student to compete in her final season.
Before heading on break, she crushed her floor exercise that this new incredible view shows of her flips and leotard.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne surprises Paul Skenes with perfect early Christmas gift
Dunne has become a household name with over 5 million followers on Instagram alone. One big fan of hers didn’t want to wake her on the Delta flight back to Louisiana, but left the cutest note Dunne shared when she woke up. Dunne was awestruck, saying “awww .”
That’s must have been so amazing to wake up to for Dunne.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU Gymnastics team in ‘squad’ Christmas photo
She also happened to get a note from the captain.
Dunne had an epic winter break before she returned where she even did a polar plunge in her fire-red bikini in 32-degree weather in New Jersey after she wore a naughty custom Devils fit for an NHL game.
Now, it’s back to reality for Dunne with her teammates where she returned to practice to give the fans what they want. LSU’s title defense — along with the natty banner unveiling — begins on January 3.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game