Livvy Dunne wows with gymnastics display in flashy leotard before LSU opener
Livvy Dunne and the Lady Tigers are ready to unveil their national championship banner on January 3. Dunne herself is in her fifth year and showing she has the skills to help bring home a second title in 2025.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast recently graduated from LSU with a degree in interdisciplinary studies after crushing her GPA like she crushed white-hot minidress underneath her gown.
Dunne, who defended her “benchwarmer” criticism while kissing the national championship trophy last year, not only has shown in her fifth year she can pull off crazy flips she couldn’t as a freshman, but she’s more than just a leotard when she crushed her floor exercise for the final showcase of her career.
On the eve of LSU’s season meet opener against the Iowa State Cyclones, Dunne took to her Instagram to show off her skills on the uneven bars and balance beam in her flashy Lady Tigers leotard. She said, “meet day tmr.”
Dunne will compete for the first time as a graduate student as well.
She survived the holidays after literally being crushed by her teammates for a Christmas photo, and showed off her shredded six-pack abs after some home cooking.
Win or lose, benchwarmer or not, Dunne will be the center of attention for LSU all season long.
