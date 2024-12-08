Livvy Dunne flexes toned abs in cozy red pajamas with LSU teammates
Livvy Dunne may have enjoyed her Thanksgiving break, but she’s back at LSU and enjoying some bonding time with her Lady Tigers teammates.
The fifth-year senior had an epic week off back home in New Jersey, “cooking” up a stunning leather miniskirt in the kitchen, getting cozy in her bedroom while posing makeup-free, and then had a naughty fit night out with sister Julz Dunne in New York City before heading back to Louisiana.
While the 22-year-old is studying for finals in her nerdy outfit, she found time for a “girls night” with fun and games, and an epic pileup photo that literally crushed Dunne. It then turned into a pajama party with Dunne taking center stage in cozy red pajamas where she flexed her abs.
That looks like some chicken tenders or fried chicken there and some biscuits. What else did they have?
Dunne changed outfits from earlier in the night where she wore a different top.
It looks like the girls had a good time. They’ll need that bond this season to defend the school’s first-ever national championship in gymnastics. They’ll host a fan event on December 16th with a showcase , some autographs, and more.
