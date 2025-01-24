Haleigh Bryant stuns in fire LSU leotard selfie before SEC road opener
While Livvy Dunne gets a lot of headlines for her leotard slays, LSU Gymnastics star Haleigh Bryant can certainly rock one just as well.
The 23-year-old graduate student came through huge last week with a nearly flawless floor performance to lift the No.2 Lady Tigers to victory over Florida. She had suffered a strained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) while hitting the vault during LSU's December 16 exhibition, followed by a lackluster balance beam routine at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad before coming through when it mattered most.
After Dunne crushed her leotard selfie, Bryant followed suit with an amazing look of her own in a mirror selfie before the SEC road opener vs. No. 14 Arkansas.
She also posed with teammate Lexi Zeiss.
Bryant is having fun on this year’s squad, even making snow angels in the historic Lousiana snow this week, as well as doing a trio hug with Dunne.
She is the defending NCAA champion in the individual all-around as well as with the team. If she is to lift the trophy again this year, she will be one of the keys for the Lady Tigers. She certainly will looking good trying repeat as champ.
