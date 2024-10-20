Livvy Dunne stuns in glasses, abs-revealing sporty fit
Livvy Dunne can make any look a winning one.
Whether the viral LSU gymnast is going makeup-free for a selfie, wearing her birthday nightie for 22, posing in the middle of New York streets in a low-cut tight bodysuit, or just some cozy pictures aboard a private jet getaway, she’s looking incredible.
Dunne is on a Florida vacation with Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend Paul Skenes and dropped some beach photos of the two. While she’s “off” enjoying some sun and fun, Dunne is still all over social media. In another ad for athleisure company Vuori on Instagram, we see the gymnast this time with glasses on while rocking a sports bra and workout pants fit.
There’s a reason a swanky brand like Vuori wants Dunne and her 13 million social media followers to promote them. She looks incredible with her gymnast abs showing.
The fit isn’t cheap either with Vuori tops that start at $64 and pants at $118.
The star gymnast is preparing for her fifth and final season as an LSU Lady Tiger and will try and help the team defend its first-ever national championship. She’s also enjoying the amazing transformation from freshman to A-list celebrity as evident by ads like this.
She can do no wrong as the glasses look is another winner for Dunne.
