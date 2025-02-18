Livvy Dunne flaunts freckles and string-red bikini with Paul Skenes on LSU break
Livvy Dunne headed to Florida for the weekend to visit boyfriend Paul Skenes where she traded in her LSU leotard for a fire-red bikini.
The viral LSU gymnast had to miss Valentine’s Day with her Pittsburgh Pirates man because the No. 2 Lady Tigers were busy defeating the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, and he was away for spring training. While she didn’t compete, Dunne at least slayed her sparkly leotards in amazing selfies, and even had a Valentine’s crush that wasn’t Skenes.
The 22 year olds were inseparable during Skenes’ MLB offseason, including the Super Bowl weekend where Dunne crushed him in some Daisy Dukes and boots, and then slayed a Kansas City Chiefs-red crop-top fit for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana.
They weren’t apart for long, however, as Dunne jetted off for a quick 24-hour trip to see Skenes where they hit the beach for some sun and fun with a shirtless Skenes beaming over Dunne in the water, and then off to dinner where Livvy wore a daring red-corset top and denim miniskirt out.
On Tuesday while back at school, Dunne dropped her sizzling fire-red bikini pics from the trip while showing off her freckles.
Dunne and LSU hit the road on Friday to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a crucial SEC matchup. After that, will see head back to see Skenes again?
