Livvy Dunne gawks at Paul Skenes in Pirates spring training uni with girlfriend joke
Livvy Dunne may be away from boyfriend Paul Skenes right now, but she was certainly swooning over his latest social media post.
The viral LSU gymnast and her Pittsburgh Pirates man spent a ton of time together during the MLB offseason, doing everything from gymnastics together where Dunne rated all of Skenes’ moves, to Dunne upstaging Skenes’ big MLB awards banquet in New York City in a low-cut blue dress, to Skenes capturing Dunne’s perfect double backflip at a meet, to the Super Bowl weekend with Dunne rocking Daisy Dukes and boots with him.
While the couple missed actual Valentine’s together and Dunne crushed on her teammate instead, Dunne flew out to be with him in Florida while Skenes is there for spring training. the two had a beach day where Dunne slayed a red bikini and let her freckles out, and then a dinner date with Dunne in a daring lingerie top.
While at spring training, Skenes posted a picture throwing and said, “heating up.” Dunne replied, “Knew something felt hot in here.”
She’s definitely missing him, and no doubt he her.
In the meantime, Dunne is hanging out with her dog Roux, who knocked her over during a gymnastics move.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers travel to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on on Friday. Is another trip to Florida on the horizon for Dunne after that where things can “heat up” even more between the two?
