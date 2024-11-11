Livvy Dunne gets cozy with Paul Skenes in LSU’s blowout loss to Alabama
Livvy Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes have been inseparable lately, and Saturday’s big LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game was no different.
Skenes, who is on his MLB offseason with the Pittsburgh Pirates, returned to LSU to be with his fifth-year senior gymnast girlfriend. Since then, he’s given her the ultimate birthday gift, tried doing some gymnastics only to be mocked by her, took her on a private jet to an epic beach vacation, and previously went to LSU’s epic overtime win vs. Ole Miss where he blinded her with his “lethal” face card.
On Saturday, both 22 year olds were chosen as guest pickers on ESPN’s College GameDay, but it was Dunne who stole the show with her denim miniskirt, sleeveless shirt, and cowboy boots fit that lit the set on fire.
Afterward, the two took in the LSU loss, but looked so good together while doing so.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
RELATED: Livvy Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastic moves
That’s the “It” couple right there in sports. What an adorable photo.
The two met while Skenes was at pitching and winning a national championship at LSU after Dunne “stalked him” after a game. They have been together since 2023.
Dunne is gearing up to defend her own national championship for LSU Gymnastics, and no doubt No.1 fan Skenes is ready to root her on.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.