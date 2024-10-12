Livvy Dunne shares over-the-top makeup selfie for swanky photos
Whether Livvy Dunne is posting photos with no makeup on, or her glammed-up LSU Gymnastics Media Day shots, she’s crushing them all like her NIL competition.
Dunne’s even her own harshest critic of her photos despite them looking simply incredible.
On Friday, however, she was almost unrecognizable in a high-fashion shoot with Flaunt Magazine. It’s a very different look than we’ve seen the 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast in than before.
In this selfie look, Dunne goes over-the-top with the amount of makeup she has on.
Then there was whatever this fashion choice was:
Yes, that’s why it’s called “fashion.”
The LSU Lady Tigers gymnast is in her fifth and final year of eligibility as the team looks to repeat as national champions. She’s amassed over 13 million social media followers and built a brand empire, going from a little-known freshman to an A-List star making $4 million a year in NIL money. In fact, only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes more per year in NIL at $5.1 million, according to On3's NIL 100 rankings.
Dunne can do no wrong with her brand or her “fashion” lately, whatever it may be.
