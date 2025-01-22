Livvy Dunne sizzles in skimpy red crop top selfie on snow day photoshoot
It was a historic snow day around the LSU campus and New Orleans, Louisiana, region on Tuesday. Livvy Dunne’s selfies brought enough heat to certainly melt it all.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer has been on fire in 2025 with not only her “Wonder Woman” leotard and epic trio teammate hug selfie, but at her meets for the defending national champion Lady Tigers. Dunne has wowed for three competitions in a row, including last week’s crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener win over Florida.
While the 22-year-old has definitely shed that “benchwarmer” label from last season, she still has a brand empire to run like with her new ad with Travis Kelce and his ugly shirt. Snow days or not, Dunne had a photoshoot to attend and she dropped her latest selfies while wearing a red-hot shoestring low-cut top.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration photo
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays in tiny shorts for sizzling morning bedroom selfie
Rain, sleet, or snow, Dunne is bringing the fire fits and selfies to her millions of social media followers.
While her sister Julz Dunne had fun with her queen-like snow fit, Livvy was all about business.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers return to action Friday at the Arkansas Razorbacks where she hopes to stay as hot as her latest fit.
