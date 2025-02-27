The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne slays black sleeveless LSU Gymnastics top, short shorts selfie

The Lady Tigers gymnast may not be competing lately, but she still crushing fits and selfies.

Matt Ryan

Gymnast Livvy Dunne (LSU) during the 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Semifinal.
Gymnast Livvy Dunne (LSU) during the 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Semifinal. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Livvy Dunne may have been out for the last three LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics meets, but that hasn’t stopped her from crushing some fire looks like her latest fit.

The 22-year-old viral gymnast has been dealing with stress reaction in her kneecap and getting therapy like her “massage time” in a shoestring heart top. She didn’t travel with the team last week to Kentucky, but was instead spotted having dinner with sister Julz Dunne.

Dunne commented on the reduced role with the team, and there’s hopes she will be back as soon as Friday’s Podium Challenge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, vs. George Washington University.

RELATED: Julz Dunne hilariously creeps into sister Livvy’s smooch selfie

Livvy Dunne
Livvy’s fit for an LSU baseball game. / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Competiting or not, she continuesto slay selfies and stunning looks like her latest black LSU Gymnastics sleeveless top and short shorts on Snapchat.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

RELATED: Livvy Dunne displays unreal strength with shredded arms in home gymnastics move

This is the latest example of her sizzling looks lately like her Daisy Dukes and boots look for the Super Bowl weekend, and her corset top for a Valentine’s Day weekend date night in Florida with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skene
Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne in Florida / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

While her fit game is on lock as always, Dunne hopes to get back to being a crucial part of the defending national champions squad in her fifth and final year.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion