Julz Dunne hilariously creeps into sister Livvy’s smooch selfie
Livvy Dunne’s older sister Julz Dunne has a habit of intentionally or unintentionally stealing her sister’s thunder in photos.
The 24-year-old sister of the 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast is Livvy’s No. 1 fan at meet’s even if her fire gold LSU cowgirl fit and crazy celebration photobomb steals the spotlight.
The sisters are super close — Livvy even bought her an epic car gift for her recent birthday. They were also together in the suite at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans where both rocked Kansas City Chiefs fits.
When Livvy recently was a surprising no-show for the team’s trip to Kentucky where she stayed back to nurse a knee injury, she was spotted having a girl’s date dinner with Julz.
In her latest photo dump on Snapchat, Livvy had her usual selfies including a sizzling ‘massage time’ fit, as well as a kissy face where Julz creeped right into the pic.
At least she tagged Julz in the background. Also, is Livvy driving her around like she’s an Uber driver?
Whatever is going on, no doubt whenever Livvy is back to competing, you can bank on Julz being right there to root on her sister — even steal her thunder in a photo or two.
