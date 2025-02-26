Livvy Dunne displays unreal strength with shredded arms in at-home gymnastics move
Livvy Dunne may be nursing an injury that has kept her out of three consecutive meets for LSU Gymnastics, but she still crushed a ridiculous move while at home.
The viral fifth-year gymnast started her final season off with some fireworks with some big scores, including a crucial one in the SEC opener vs. the Florida Gators, as well as an epic double backflip that boyfriend Paul Skenes perfectly captured.
Unfortunately, the 22-year-old is dealing with a stress reaction in her kneecap and commented on her reduced role. She was a surprising no-show for the team’s Kentucky trip, but instead surfaced having dinner with sister Julz Dunne. It hasn’t stopped her from rocking a fire LSU jacket and hanging out with her teammates for a baseball game, as well as swooning over freshman Kaitlin Choi’s big accomplishment.
It also hasn’t stopped her from making TikTok videos and trying out a crazy gymnastics maneuver from home while dog Roux looked on impressed.
What incredible arm strength while showing off her shredded physique. At least Roux didn’t knock her over this time when she tried something crazy.
The defending champions and No. 2 Lady Tigers have the Podium Challenge against George Washington on Friday, February 28. The meet will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge. Will Dunne be healthy enough to display some more crazy moves?
