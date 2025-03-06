Livvy Dunne slays ripped Daisy Dukes with camouflage hoodie in outdoor adventure
Livvy Dunne isn’t letting her injury and time off from competing for LSU gymnastics stop her from dropping some fire fits. Her look while out fishing definitely will turn lots of heads.
Dunne, 22, has been dealing with knee soreness that has kept her out of the Lady Tigers lineup for over a month, and she’s been rehabbing with some “massage time” in a shoestring heart top, and getting her sweat on in the sauna in some minishorts.
She’s also been busy being the Grand Marshal of the Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she not only slayed a low-cut green gown, but rode through the city on a next-level float.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne wears sheer white T-shirt posing in bed with once uncool fashion brand
In her latest TikTok video, Livvy definitely won’t need to fish for compliments while wearing Daisy Dukes with a camo top and orange Crocs.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has perfect joke for Pirates ace Paul Skenes' nasty new pitch
That’s one way to attract the fish. She’s obviously quite the catch herself as boyfriend Paul Skenes can attest to.
It’s unclear if Dunne will compete in Friday’s crucial SEC matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but whether she does or not, no doubt more fire fits like this Daisy Dukes look will be on the way soon.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor