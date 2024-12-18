Livvy Dunne stuns in another LSU leotard selfie ready to ‘compete’
It was a night to remember for Livvy Dunne on Monday’s LSU gymnastics showcase event, and she just dropped an epic leotard selfie from the event to remember it even more.
The viral fifth-year senior Lady Tigers gymnast had an amazing performance with her floor exercise routine, and showed off her skills on the balance beam with a camera angle from behind. She even got in a sweet moment with boyfriend Paul Skenes.
Before the event, Dunne was fired up, slaying a leotard and saying “Let’s geaux.” She also gave us a before-and-after look at her makeup routine for the night. With full glam on, Dunne dropped her competition leotard selfie on Snapchat.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU Gymnastics team in ‘squad’ Christmas photo
She certainly was ready to “compete” as she said.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne is all smiles in hipster fit selfie with Paul Skenes lurking behind her
Dunne, 22, is trying to help the Lady Tigers defend its first-ever national championship. She certainly looked that part on Monday night.
While she’s known for her NIL empire she’s built over those five years at $4.2 million per year, and her famous relationship with her Pittsburgh Pirates man, Dunne will be a key part of the squad once real competition begins in January.
For now, we can enjoy her last showcase event leotard selfie, which was definitely a winner on the night.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos