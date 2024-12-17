Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of her LSU balance beam routine in shiny leotard
Livvy Dunne was on full display on Monday night — and this time not in one of her viral selfies on social media.
The viral fifth-year LSU gymnast returned to the mat for her final Lady Tigers showcase event on Monday night where she slayed her stunning leotard, and then crushed her floor routine in spectacular fashion.
Dunne took to Instagram to also show off her balance beam routine with a shot from behind while she also wowed for that event. She said, “LAST GYM 101 🥲✅.”
Dunne definitely impressed on the night, and had fun while doing so, cracking lots of smiles.
She also got to share a sweet moment with her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes, who she’s been dating since 2023 when he was a pitcher at LSU.
For her final year, Dunne will no doubt be under the microscope, but she proved she’ll be a valuable asset for the defending national champion Lady Tigers this season.
She’s still the NIL queen and still continues to slay epic selfies like her recent bedroom one in tiny shorts, but Monday was a great moment for Dunne with an awesome angle of her balance beam routine.
