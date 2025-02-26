The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne puts troll on blast directly calling him out in her post

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer wasn’t letting this troll’s diss on her Instagram post go.

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne competes on the floor exercise during Session 2 of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne competes on the floor exercise during Session 2 of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet. / IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne is super popular and a big hit with fans whether she’s at home or on the road. No matter what, despite this popularity, there’s always a dark side to fame and there’s always going to be trolls on social media. This time, the viral LSU gymnast wasn’t letting one get away with their comment.

The 22-year-old fifth-year gymnast on the defending national champion Lady Tigers squad boasts more than 13 million followers on Instagram and TikTok. While she’s looked up to on the mat like by this adorable fan, she also goes viral for fits like her Daisy Dukes and boots during Super Bowl weekend, and her crazy posts like her most recent insane gymnastics move at home.

We’ve even seen opposing fans pose with Dunne after every meet this season, including one Alabama fan who gave her the ultimate shoutout in a candid selfie.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy interacting with fans / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

But not everyone is so kind. Take Dunne’s most recent post on IG where showed herself in fire purple workout gear and wrote “chillaxing” on it.

Except she couldn’t chillax because one fan replied in the comments “Mid,” which means mediocre. Dunne didn’t let the comment go by this w_clowney1, and she replied, “your last name has the word clown in it.” Burn!

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Careful there w_clowney1, Dunne has a lot more power than you on social media and put you on blast.

The normally always fan-friendly Dunne fired back this time harder than her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes throws his fastball. Well done, Dunne.

