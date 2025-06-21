The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne stands out in stunning black dress for NYC night out with sister, models

The influencer, model, and former LSU gymnast hits up the city while turning heads in her latest fit hit.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York
Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Livvy Dunne has been all over the place lately while rocking some stunning fits. Her latest black dress for a night out in New York City definitely turned a lot of heads.

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast wasn’t able to compete the last two months of her final season with a knee injury, but that didn’t stop her from rocking a final leotard selfie and an “officially retired” dress for a night out.

Now “retired” from athletics, she modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit where she landed the cover, and walked the red carpet with gymnast Jordan Chiles in an epic tandem. She also did the splits in her bikini for Miami Swim Week.

Livvy Dunne 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Sports Illustrated

When she’s not modeling, she’s been the biggest baseball fan traveling with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and rooting on the LSU Tigers in the College World Series where there were lots of Jell-O shots.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

After hitting up events in New York like Fanatics Fest where her perfect jeans fit was ruined by an exploding drink and a chicken eating contest where she looked disgusted by professional eater Joey Chestnut’s performance, Dunne hit up the city for some fun with her sister Julz Dunne and models Olivia Ponton and Sophia Graves.

Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne (left) with sister Livvy and friends. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

But it was Dunne’s black dress that won the night.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

That definitely looks like a better time than trying to outdo Chestnut in an eating contest.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

