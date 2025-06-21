Livvy Dunne stands out in stunning black dress for NYC night out with sister, models
Livvy Dunne has been all over the place lately while rocking some stunning fits. Her latest black dress for a night out in New York City definitely turned a lot of heads.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast wasn’t able to compete the last two months of her final season with a knee injury, but that didn’t stop her from rocking a final leotard selfie and an “officially retired” dress for a night out.
Now “retired” from athletics, she modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit where she landed the cover, and walked the red carpet with gymnast Jordan Chiles in an epic tandem. She also did the splits in her bikini for Miami Swim Week.
When she’s not modeling, she’s been the biggest baseball fan traveling with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and rooting on the LSU Tigers in the College World Series where there were lots of Jell-O shots.
After hitting up events in New York like Fanatics Fest where her perfect jeans fit was ruined by an exploding drink and a chicken eating contest where she looked disgusted by professional eater Joey Chestnut’s performance, Dunne hit up the city for some fun with her sister Julz Dunne and models Olivia Ponton and Sophia Graves.
But it was Dunne’s black dress that won the night.
That definitely looks like a better time than trying to outdo Chestnut in an eating contest.
