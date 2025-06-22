Livvy Dunne pays bonkers price for boyfriend’s Paul Skenes rare rookie card
Livvy Dunne has had quite a weekend to remember from a chicken finger eating contest with world champion Joey Chestnut, to having a drink spilled all over her and ruining her perfect fit, to enjoying Fanatics Fest, to now buying a super rare baseball card of her boyfriend for a lot of money.
The 22-year-old has been quite busy since her gymnastics career at LSU came to an end, even doing “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks horse races in competiting pink dresses with her sister Julz Dunne, and dropping the splits in a bikini on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway in Miami.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stands out in stunning black dress for NYC night out with sister, models
Dunne has been dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes since 2023 when both went to LSU. She’s attended a lot of his games as his No. 1 fan. She had wanted him to get his 1/1 rookie card that a kid pulled and auctioned it off for $1.1 million, but she found a different one — and a lot less expensive — to get for him. Still, she bargained to get a rare rookie card of him for $2850.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne sips on a Jell-O shot while cozying up to bf Paul Skenes
The card features Japanese anime on it and is super cool.
She can now gift it to Skenes — he got her a special one of her dog Roux for her birthday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate