The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne pays bonkers price for boyfriend’s Paul Skenes rare rookie card

The influencer and former LSU gymnast wasn’t letting this card of the Pittsburgh Pirates ace get away from her.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne reacts on the field after her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured) made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
Livvy Dunne reacts on the field after her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured) made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne has had quite a weekend to remember from a chicken finger eating contest with world champion Joey Chestnut, to having a drink spilled all over her and ruining her perfect fit, to enjoying Fanatics Fest, to now buying a super rare baseball card of her boyfriend for a lot of money.

The 22-year-old has been quite busy since her gymnastics career at LSU came to an end, even doing “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks horse races in competiting pink dresses with her sister Julz Dunne, and dropping the splits in a bikini on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway in Miami.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne stands out in stunning black dress for NYC night out with sister, models

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Dunne and Skenes at the MLB awards dinner. / Paul Skenes/Instagram

Dunne has been dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes since 2023 when both went to LSU. She’s attended a lot of his games as his No. 1 fan. She had wanted him to get his 1/1 rookie card that a kid pulled and auctioned it off for $1.1 million, but she found a different one — and a lot less expensive — to get for him. Still, she bargained to get a rare rookie card of him for $2850.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne sips on a Jell-O shot while cozying up to bf Paul Skenes

The card features Japanese anime on it and is super cool.

She can now gift it to Skenes — he got her a special one of her dog Roux for her birthday.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News