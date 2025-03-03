Livvy Dunne's mom matches her daughter's 'typical slay' in Mardi Gras purple dress
Livvy Dunne is having the most epic super-senior year at LSU away from the mat.
The social media superstar and NIL multi-millionaire was the Grand Marshal of Endymion 2025 for Mardi Gras and shared all of her unreal experiences with her sister Julz, who also crushed it with an ab-revealing sheer lingerie top, throwing custom Livvy-themed beads to the raucous crowd, including one teenager who took his shot asking the LSU gymnast to prom. (Dunne joked on Snapchat, "I'm telling Paul.")
The 22-year-old brand empire builder was joined by her parents Katherine and David, who also experienced their first Mardi Gras craziness. It's obvious where Livvy and Julz, 24, get their bubbly personalities as their mom crushed it in a perfectly themed purple dress with a radiant smile, while dad also looked dapper in a tuxedo.
Not to mention Livvy and her mom look nearly identical.
The entire Dunne clan seemed to have a great time, especially grooving to the live performance with Katy Perry at the Superdome and getting to meet her backstage. (Perry had a heavy heart after posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who worked with the pop icon and suddenly passed away at the age of 34.)
Oh, and Livvy Dunne also got a key to the city, which she flexed on the float making her way through the parade route. As Julz joked on Snapchat, "mayor gave her a key to the city. Terrifying."
