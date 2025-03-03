The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's mom matches her daughter's 'typical slay' in Mardi Gras purple dress

The social media star rocked New Orleans for her first Mardi Gras as a Grand Marshal. Her mom Katherine crushed it with her fantastic fit for the wild party.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne is having the most epic super-senior year at LSU away from the mat.

The social media superstar and NIL multi-millionaire was the Grand Marshal of Endymion 2025 for Mardi Gras and shared all of her unreal experiences with her sister Julz, who also crushed it with an ab-revealing sheer lingerie top, throwing custom Livvy-themed beads to the raucous crowd, including one teenager who took his shot asking the LSU gymnast to prom. (Dunne joked on Snapchat, "I'm telling Paul.")

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The 22-year-old brand empire builder was joined by her parents Katherine and David, who also experienced their first Mardi Gras craziness. It's obvious where Livvy and Julz, 24, get their bubbly personalities as their mom crushed it in a perfectly themed purple dress with a radiant smile, while dad also looked dapper in a tuxedo.

Not to mention Livvy and her mom look nearly identical.

Katherine Dunne, David Dunne
Katherine Dunne/Instagram

The entire Dunne clan seemed to have a great time, especially grooving to the live performance with Katy Perry at the Superdome and getting to meet her backstage. (Perry had a heavy heart after posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who worked with the pop icon and suddenly passed away at the age of 34.)

Livvy Dunne, Katy Perry
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Oh, and Livvy Dunne also got a key to the city, which she flexed on the float making her way through the parade route. As Julz joked on Snapchat, "mayor gave her a key to the city. Terrifying."

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

