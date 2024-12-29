Loreal Sarkisian flexes luxury shopping spree before hubby Steve’s Texas CFP game
Loreal Sarkisian always brings the fire to the Texas Longhorns games for husband and head coach Steve Sarkisian. Before the big College Football Playoff game in the Peach Bowl on January 1 vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils, Loreal is getting a little “retail therapy” to get ready.
The 39-year-old Loreal has had an amazing fit year like her Thanksgiving stunner in Daisy Dukes and boots, and her burnt orange leather look that was the story of the SEC Championship, and most recently her all-white sparkly denim cowgirl getup the first CFP round.
While it’s been a trying year for Loreal and Steve as they filed for divorce in July, the two have reconciled and appear to be stronger than ever. Loreal shared an inspiring message right before the calendar turns to 2025.
Now, she’s also showing the secret to dealing with the pressures of life and the big upcoming Texas game: a luxury shopping spree at Burberry.
The stylist and fashion influencer definitely has a couple of bags full from the insanely expensive designer store with her at the end of the video.
Whatever she bought, no doubt Loreal will slay in it and bring the fire to the CFP quarterfinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Day.
